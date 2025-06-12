As Brad Pitt Enters A New Chapter Of Life After Finalizing His Divorce With Angelina Jolie, He Opened Up About Learning From Mistakes

In the final days of 2024, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce was finally finalized — eight years after the Those Who Wish Me Dead star filed to end the marriage. That means 2025 has truly been a new year for the former couple, and while Pitt has said a little about the legal matter, he recently made some interesting comments about learning from one’s mistakes.

Brad Pitt spoke with ET at the Mexico City premiere for his upcoming sports drama F1, which hits the 2025 movie calendar later this month and has seen positive early reactions from critics. When asked what was making him seem so “grounded” these days, Pitt replied:

No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from [it] and move on. It’ll lead to the next success. I think [when] you get to my age, you just really see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back. Friends, family, and that’s it. From there, we get to go make things. It’s a pretty simple, I think, equation.

The Fight Club actor didn’t specifically mention Angelina Jolie or all of the legal issues they’ve had over the past eight years that prevented them from coming to an agreement in their divorce settlement. However, the perceived admission of mistakes being made, as well as the thought of surrounding yourself with people who love you, suggests he’s thinking of personal relationships.

The divorce may not have been finalized until recently, but the relationship between the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars has long been over. Brad Pitt has been involved with Ines De Ramon since 2023, and some insiders have claimed that she even played a role in convincing Pitt to settle. Sources also say the actor is open to getting married again.

One of the issues that plagued Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for so long was arguments over child custody, but that may simply be less of an issue now that all of the kids they share — save for 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — are legal adults.

There’s one thing, however, that hasn’t been solved, and that’s the Château Miraval winery that they shared. Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie after she sold her shares of the winery, saying they had an agreement not to sell without the other’s permission. Jolie had filed a countersuit but recently dropped it. That should mean that they’re closer to a trial on that issue now.

Will the couple be able to learn from their mistakes, as Brad Pitt mentioned at his movie premiere, and get some closure on this final point of contention and really start enjoying this new chapter? We’ll just have to wait and see what happens. In the meantime, though, you can catch the actor in F1: The Movie, which will race into theaters on Friday, June 27.