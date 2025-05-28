As Brad Pitt Breaks His Silence On Finalizing Divorce From Angelina Jolie, He Got Real About His Personal Life Being ‘In The News’

Brad Pitt is one of the most famous movie stars in the world, and as such, there are a lot of people who are very interested in his personal life. Those intimate details have garnered considerable attention in recent years as far as celebrity news goes. Pitt specifically spent years going through a divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, before beginning a new relationship with businesswoman Ines de Ramon. Now, Pitt is discussing that situation as well as the continued interest in his life.

At the end of 2024, Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie was finalized, after years of back and forth. While the official end of things made headlines, Pitt recently told GQ that a lot more was made of the situation than it . He said…

No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.

While Pitt and Jolie battled over child custody arrangements for years, and thus the divorce had not concluded, their marriage had been legally dissolved for years. For Pitt, it seems the official end was just a legal distinction that didn’t really change anything in a major way.

The other reason it may not have been a major change for Pitt is that his legal battles with Jolie aren't entirely over yet. The pair is still engaged in a lawsuit over Jolie’s decision to sell her share of a French winery the pair owned together when they were married.

On top of his divorce, eyes are also on Pitt’s current relationship. He’s been seeing jeweler Ines de Ramon since 2023. There’s been a lot of interest in the status of their relationship, something Pitt is no stranger to. He explained…

My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way.

Most of what's said about Brad Pitt’s personal life, as with many celebrities, comes from “unnamed sources." There are some stars, Pitt among them, who simply never say much about their personal lives. This case of Pitt addressing his divorce head-on is something of a rarity for him.

Pitt doesn’t seem to enjoy his personal life being in the news, but it sounds like he’s come to terms with it. He seems to be happy with things as they are, and he tries to ignore the rest of it. When asked if his work on the 2025 movie schedule release F1 served as an escape from the drama, he said:

Um, I don’t see it that way. It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don’t know. I don’t know. Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit.

It’s unlikely that “fly:” is going to stop buzzing around Brad Pitt anytime soon. Still, perhaps, as some of these more headline-grabbing issues fade away, perhaps Pitt will get a little more peace.