One Thing Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Have Allegedly ‘Agreed’ On After Their Divorce: ‘If They Can’t Stand To Be In The Same Room As Each Other…’
Still figuring things out.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have finalized their divorce, but some bonds formed during their union can’t be broken. The couple always put a firm emphasis on their blended family — namely the children they share with Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony, respectively — and, to that end, the doomed couple allegedly made an agreement following their breakup.
Headlines continue to come out about JLo and Ben Affleck’s relationship (especially since they share projects on the 2025 movie calendar). Some rumors have suggested Jennifer Lopez is “furious” about her ex spending more time with Jennifer Garner — his first ex-wife and the mother of his three children — but according to sources for inTouch, they’ve agreed to not let issues like these impact their kids’ relationships with each other. The insider said:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s oldest child Violet, 19, seems determined to keep her bond with JLo’s family alive and has been pictured several times hanging out with her former stepmother. Also, 16-year-old Seraphina, aka Fin, 16, reportedly has an “especially strong bond” with Emme, one of JLo’s 17-year-old twins, and their parents “agreed that they have a responsibility to nurture that.”
As for how that’s going, it may be a work in progress. The exes were photographed together in September in what appeared to be a get-together for their children, but there’s still tension, the source alleges, saying:
Ben Affleck opened up about the divorce recently (and clarified those Dunkin’ Donuts pics), and he insisted his life is not as dramatic as the press makes it out to be. Meanwhile, JLo is reportedly saying “life goes on” as she continues to focus on her children and her work, rather than dating.
The This Is Me… Now artist has been overshadowed lately in the press anyway as questions have arisen regarding what’s going on with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. After the parents of three spent Thanksgiving together, rumors began to swirl about “awkward” family holidays due to the fact that Garner has been in an on-off relationship with John Miller since 2018. There's also allegedly been some “third-wheel” trouble in paradise happening.
Whatever is happening behind the scenes, it’s clear there’s still a lot of love there, just as there is between their kids and Jennifer Lopez’s twins. After Ben Affleck and JLo made such an effort to blend their families, I love hearing that they’re apparently still committed to finding a way to foster those relationships.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'The Research Was My Family': Hailee Steinfeld Opens Up About Getting To Explore Her Mixed Heritage For Role In Sinners
Y2K Checked All The Boxes For This '90s Kid, But I Need To Talk Out One Issue I Had With The A24 Horror-Comedy