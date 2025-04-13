One Thing Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Have Allegedly ‘Agreed’ On After Their Divorce: ‘If They Can’t Stand To Be In The Same Room As Each Other…’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have finalized their divorce, but some bonds formed during their union can’t be broken. The couple always put a firm emphasis on their blended family — namely the children they share with Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony, respectively — and, to that end, the doomed couple allegedly made an agreement following their breakup.

Headlines continue to come out about JLo and Ben Affleck’s relationship (especially since they share projects on the 2025 movie calendar). Some rumors have suggested Jennifer Lopez is “furious” about her ex spending more time with Jennifer Garner — his first ex-wife and the mother of his three children — but according to sources for inTouch, they’ve agreed to not let issues like these impact their kids’ relationships with each other. The insider said:

Let’s face it, Ben is never going to be as close with J. Lo as he is with Jennifer Garner, they don’t share three kids. But they are both very sensitive to the fact that [J. Lo’s] twins Max and Emme are very close to Ben’s kids. If they can’t stand to be in the same room as each other it’s going to make that very tough, so they’ve agreed to do what it takes to get on better terms. Before they got back together they were genuinely friends and they’d love to get back to that.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s oldest child Violet, 19, seems determined to keep her bond with JLo’s family alive and has been pictured several times hanging out with her former stepmother. Also, 16-year-old Seraphina, aka Fin, 16, reportedly has an “especially strong bond” with Emme, one of JLo’s 17-year-old twins, and their parents “agreed that they have a responsibility to nurture that.”

As for how that’s going, it may be a work in progress. The exes were photographed together in September in what appeared to be a get-together for their children, but there’s still tension, the source alleges, saying:

They’re not at a place where they’re going to be taking off on joint holidays with the kids, but they have talked about having a nice dinner all together to start with, and then they’ll go from there.

Ben Affleck opened up about the divorce recently (and clarified those Dunkin’ Donuts pics), and he insisted his life is not as dramatic as the press makes it out to be. Meanwhile, JLo is reportedly saying “life goes on” as she continues to focus on her children and her work, rather than dating.

The This Is Me… Now artist has been overshadowed lately in the press anyway as questions have arisen regarding what’s going on with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. After the parents of three spent Thanksgiving together, rumors began to swirl about “awkward” family holidays due to the fact that Garner has been in an on-off relationship with John Miller since 2018. There's also allegedly been some “third-wheel” trouble in paradise happening.

Whatever is happening behind the scenes, it’s clear there’s still a lot of love there, just as there is between their kids and Jennifer Lopez’s twins. After Ben Affleck and JLo made such an effort to blend their families, I love hearing that they’re apparently still committed to finding a way to foster those relationships.