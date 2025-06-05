Brad Pitt Never Attended A White Party, So How Did His Name Come Up At Diddy's Trial?
Brad Pitt was the latest celebrity to be mentioned at Diddy's trial, but for an odd reason.
The trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs is certainly gaining a lot of media attention due to the accused being a famous rapper and media mogul. However, that’s not the only reason so many people are following the trial closely. Many of the charges surround exactly what took place at the often massive parties Diddy has thrown in the past, and many of those parties had a lot of major celebrities in attendance.
Now, Brad Pitt, as far as anybody knows, never attended one of Diddy’s White Parties, which made it that much more interesting when his name actually did come up during testimony at Diddy’s trial. His name is just one among many that have been mentioned, or likely will be, as the trial continues, so let's discuss why.
Celebrities Who Attended Diddy’s Parties
While many celebrities have been playing down their relationship with Diddy following his arrest, a lot of names had previously been connected to the rapper because we knew they went to his various parties. Jennifer Lopez once dated Diddy, and their relationship was originally confirmed when they were spotted at one of his parties together. Lebron James is another star who we know attended some of Diddy's parties in the past.
There’s been viral video of Kevin Hart in attendance at a Diddy party, and Ashton Kutcher has been asked, and avoided answering questions, about what went on at the parties in the past. If Brad Pitt had appeared at one of those parties, it honestly wouldn’t have been out of place. However, despite the fact that he didn't attend one, his name came up at trial for a very different reason.
How Brad Pitt’s Name Came Up At Diddy’s Trial
Brad Pitt came up during testimony this week by a former assistant to Diddy, who testified (via People) under the pseudonym “Mia.” Mia was with Diddy and his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura when they attended the 2012 Cannes Film Festival premiere of Brad Pitt’s movie Killing Them Softly.
Mia testified that Combs and Ventura were speaking in the theater when the rapper became agitated and began “digging his nails into her arms.” Diddy then allegedly told Ventura to leave, which she did, despite the fact that, in Mia’s words, “no one ever leaves in the middle of a premiere event.”
Interestingly, People reported at the time that Combs was in attendance at a party that Pitt threw following the premiere. So while Pitt never attended one of Diddy’s parties, the reverse is actually true.
The party was so long ago that Brad Pitt had only just become engaged to Angelina Jolie. At the time, it was reported that Combs had shared a drink with Pitt to congratulate him on this big moment.
Now, as we learn more about this situation and how it fits into Diddy's trial, we'll keep you posted.
