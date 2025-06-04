After Brad Pitt Broke His Silence On His Divorce From Angelina Jolie, An Insider Weighed In On Whether She’ll Ever Open Up About Their Split

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spent more time getting divorced than they ever spent married, but after eight years, at the end of 2024, a settlement between the two was finally reached. In a recent interview, Pitt, who had been otherwise silent about his personal life, spoke out about the divorce for the first time. It makes one wonder if Jolie will say anything publicly, and according to at least one source, she will.

Angelina Jolie hasn’t been in the public eye as much in recent years, but when she has been, she’s stayed largely quiet about her personal life. An unnamed source reportedly told Radar that Jolie has wanted to speak throughout the ongoing divorce ordeal, but was unable to do so. Now that things are finally over, the source claims Angelina wants to speak. They said…

It’s done and dusted. There was so much Angelina wanted to say while she was going through it but couldn't. Now there’s really nothing stopping her, and she wants to tell her side of the story.

While we can’t take an unnamed source completely at their word, with Brad Pitt now starting to talk about things, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jolie follows suit. Considering that she has accused Pitt of abuse, one imagines she’d have quite a lot to say if she truly spoke openly.

Of course, there is still one outstanding legal matter between the two. Brad Pitt is still suing Jolie over the sale of her share of a winery the two previously owned together.

That doesn’t mean that we should expect the Angelina Jolie tell-all exposé anytime soon, however. Even if that day does come, the source claims that before she says anything publicly, she needs to explain everything to her kids. She reportedly wants to be sure they know everything first. The source stated…

She’s talking to them more about what happened between her and Brad — the good, the bad and the ugly. They deserve to know the truth and she wants it to come from her.

That much certainly makes sense. One imagines that at least some of what Jolie might have to say could be upsetting to the children that she shares with Brad Pitt. Most of the children are now adults, but they probably wouldn’t like hearing things about their own family on the news that they didn’t already know. Both parents will surely have their own conversations with their kids, but that way they'll get both sides of the story and can make their own judgments.

It’s quite unlikely that Angelina Jolie will never speak out on her divorce. The more pertinent questions are simply how soon it will happen and just how much will she have to say. We’ll have to wait and see.