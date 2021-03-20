6 James Bond Side Characters That Were Supposed To Return In The 007 Movies And Never Did

Two very unique opportunities would have seen the return of Wai Lin in the James Bond franchise. The first was a planned spinoff that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were intent on getting into the works. Needless to say it never happened, despite the character’s popularity after her Tomorrow Never Dies debut; which led to a smaller, but still intriguing opportunity that failed to materialize down the road in 2002’s Die Another Day. With a disheveled Bond washing up in Hong Kong, and in need of assistance outside of the normal channels, Colonel Lin would have saved Bond in an elevator fight before providing him crucial intelligence to chase down henchman Zao (Rick Yune) in Cuba. Scheduling conflicts with Michelle Yeoh were to blame for this never coming to pass, which is a shame, as this really could have improved the rather spotty final outing of Pierce Brosnan’s Bond.