Twilight TikTok Pokes Fun At How Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen And Vampires Ran So Fast?

The vampire treadmill run had to be a whole process for the actors and production team to work out. Thankfully someone thought of attaching actors like Kellan Lutz and Elizabeth Reaser, because it seems like it would have just been impossible without something to hold them down. Being on a set like Twilight just looks like a fun time you can’t completely take seriously, and I love it. I mean, did you see how Taylor Lautner looked on set when he transforms into a werewolf? It’s hilarious. Twilight is the gift that keeps on giving.