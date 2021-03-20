Chris Pratt Responds After Pixar’s Onward Scores An Oscar Nomination

Some believed Soul may break the Best Animated Feature glass ceiling and be nominated for Best Picture alongside the animation award following last year’s Best Picture winner Parasite dominating in the foreign film category along with the Oscars’ top prize. Soul did not manage to do what 1991’s Beauty and the Beast, 2009’s Up and 2010’s Toy Story 3 did, but it’s still impressive for the studio to have not one, but two movies in the Best Animated Feature category.