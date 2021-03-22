Sorry, Suicide Squad Fans, The Ayer Cut Just Got Some Bad News

However, it’s possible that WarnerMedia’s unwillingness to release the Ayer Cut boils down to two reasons. One, although the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement is obviously filled with passionate fans, its ranks haven’t grown as big as the Snyder Cut fanbase. Two, while there are no more Justice League movies planned for the immediate future (although the #RestoreTheSnyderVerseMovement is well underway), Task Force X is sticking around the cinematic realm, with James Gunn having written and directed The Suicide Squad. So perhaps WB isn’t keen on releasing the Ayer Cut to the masses because it doesn’t want to draw attention away from the property ushering in a new era.