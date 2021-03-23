Bad Trip’s Eric Andre Got Pranked By His Friends And Ended Up Hitting On A Stranger

I mean my friends didn’t grow up pranking me too hard because they knew I would retaliate. One time my friends Kira and Christina, I was like at a bar with them in my early 20’s in New York, and I like got up to go to the bathroom and I came back and they were like, ‘Yo, that girl outside has been asking about you. She says you’re really cute.’ I was like, ‘What, really?’ This girl’s like waiting for a taxi or something. So they’re like, ‘Yeah, go talk to her. When you went to the bathroom, she keeps talking about you.’ So I ran out to talk to this woman, and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And she was like, ‘Hey?’ And I was like, ‘How you doin?’ She’s like, ‘Can I help you?’ And she just like got in her taxi and drove off. I was like, ‘Guys, she didn’t like me at all.’ They were like, ‘Yeah, we just made all that up. We just pointed to some random lady waiting for a taxi. I was like, ‘Dammit!’