Should Zack Snyder Make Justice League 2? Let's Talk This Out

As Zack Snyder told the hosts of CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, Warner Bros. didn’t want to spend a dime to help him release his version of Justice League. The studio, through anonymous reps, view the SnyderVerse as a cul-de-sac, and have moved on to other stories in the DC universe (whether Snyder fans want to hear that or not). Snyder resorted to restoring his cut for free -- he has said in interviews he didn’t get paid for the work -- and even shot scenes (which the studio didn’t want) in his driveway. Now fans would like a studio that was unwilling to put money into a mostly-finished Justice League to start from scratch on a Justice League 2 production that, if done properly, would cost north of $200 million? That won’t happen. It was a much easier yet still difficult hurdle to get the Snyder Cut of Justice League released. It seems like a massive uphill climb to get WarnerMedia to completely change strategy and plow forward with more stories in Snyder’s DC universe.