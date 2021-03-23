Following Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Would J.K. Simmons Return As Commissioner Gordon?

Of course, there was a time where no one would have imagined that the rebooted legacy of Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise would have ever brought J.K. Simmons back as J. Jonah Jameson. Yet when the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home unveiled everyone’s favorite shouting newsman, that surprise ensured that Simmons was back for the long haul. Simmons has quite the fan base, and if the impression he left on Marvel fans allowed his character to endure across incarnations of Peter Parker, then maybe another non The Batman variant of Gotham’s finest could see J.K. Simmons return to his DC Comics post as well.