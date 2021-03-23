Following Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Would J.K. Simmons Return As Commissioner Gordon?

Now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been released into the world, there has been a lot of questioning about what the future of the Snyderverse could hold. While the Warner Bros. brass may not have any plans for Zack Snyder’s five-movie cycle, there’s no telling what or who could be expanded in future DC Comics movies. So Commissioner Gordon actor J.K. Simmons’ attitude towards returning to his role is all the more exciting, as he’s pretty open for everything.
While promoting his new Amazon series Invincible, Simmons spoke about his total experience as a comic book entertainer. Between discussions about his potential future in Spider-Man: No Way Home and that new Robert Kirkman venture he’s a part of, Zack Snyder’s Justice League naturally came up in the mix. J.K. Simmons, ever the realist, told ComicBook.com these feelings about returning to his post in Gotham:
Listen, I'm willing to look at anything in the future. I'm just glad that Zack finally was able to have his vision realized, and that it's out there and people can see the movie that he had hoped to make originally.
The absolutely honest truth is that it doesn’t look like the universe where J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon is going to be coming back any time soon. That is, unless the fan movement that demanded the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League into the world somehow causes lightning to strike twice-- restoring the Snyderverse of DCEU films. It’s anyone’s guess at this point as to whether or not this will happen, but the odds aren’t exactly positively trending.
Of course, there was a time where no one would have imagined that the rebooted legacy of Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise would have ever brought J.K. Simmons back as J. Jonah Jameson. Yet when the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home unveiled everyone’s favorite shouting newsman, that surprise ensured that Simmons was back for the long haul. Simmons has quite the fan base, and if the impression he left on Marvel fans allowed his character to endure across incarnations of Peter Parker, then maybe another non The Batman variant of Gotham’s finest could see J.K. Simmons return to his DC Comics post as well.
Even J.K. Simmons doesn’t return to the role of Commissioner Gordon in Warner Bros’ DC cinematic universe, it won’t change that fact that much like Ben Affleck, he had a brief moment in the sun as an iconic character. Though if fans are as tenacious as they were in the fight to release the Snyder Cut, they could probably get Simmons back into the Batman universe in some form or another. Maybe fellow commissioner Jeffrey Wright’s audio comedy series could use his detective skills?