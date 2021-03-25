How Zack Snyder Feels About Where Ben Affleck's Batman Story Ended Given He’s Hung Up The Cowl

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life, especially when it comes to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The 2017 theatrical cut eviscerated its story, while also ignoring the narrative seeds that were setting up a sequel and spinoffs. But any of these concepts have since been abandoned, including Ben Affleck’s solo flick as Batman. And now Snyder has explained how he feels about his Batman’s story coming to an end.