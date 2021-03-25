How Zack Snyder Feels About Where Ben Affleck's Batman Story Ended Given He’s Hung Up The Cowl

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life, especially when it comes to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The 2017 theatrical cut eviscerated its story, while also ignoring the narrative seeds that were setting up a sequel and spinoffs. But any of these concepts have since been abandoned, including Ben Affleck’s solo flick as Batman. And now Snyder has explained how he feels about his Batman’s story coming to an end.
Ben Affleck was originally set to direct and star in a Batman movie, opposite Joe Manganiello’s villainous Deathstroke. Unfortunately Affleck stepped away from the director’s chair, before hanging up his cowl and cape altogether. Zack Snyder was recently asked about this abridged version of Batfleck’s story, saying:
I mean, look, there were supposed to be two more movies, so there was always more story to tell with Ben. But I’m pretty happy with the arc that this movie afforded me and the way we ended Ben Affleck’s Batman. I just think that he learned a lot. He’s a different person than he was in Batman v Superman. He’s on his way toward being the kind of the dad of the Justice League. But there was more story
Touche. While Ben Affleck’s tenure as Bruce Wayne in the DCEU may have been cut short, Zack Snyder does seem happy with where the character landed. Because while the five-movie arc wasn’t seen, Batman changed quite a bit in his two appearances.
Zack Snyder’s comments to Variety show how the filmmaker is emotionally negotiating his way through Justice League. While the Snyder Cut allowed for his vision to finally be realized, there were originally going to be two more sequels. Add in Ben Affleck’s solo flick and the character would have developed and grown even more.
When we met Ben Affleck’s hulking version of Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he was almost unrecognizable to some purists. Batman was jaded, isolated, and was capable of extreme brutality and even murder. But his encounter with the Man of Steel changed him, and Justice League follows him trying to honor the late Kryptonian.
Some fans hold out hope that Warner Bros. will #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, despite the fact that the studio has already shut these talks down. Zack Snyder had big plans for the Caped Crusader, including a love triangle with Lois Lane. Unfortunately that vision will probably never be seen IRL.
