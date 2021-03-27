How Seth Rogen Feels About Emma Watson Refusing To Film This Is The End Scene

After the Harry Potter films wrapped, much of the cast we’re looking for ways to expand their horizons on film with projects much different from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. And following her decade run as the booksmart witch Hermoine Granger, Emma Watson jumped to more mature roles in films like Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring and This Is The End. But while working on the R-rated Seth Rogen comedy, the British actress reportedly quit the film early after refusing to be part of one raunchy sequence, and Rogen recently recalled the situation.
Since 2012, rumors have swirled regarding Emma Watson storming off the This Is The End set due to a scene that involved Channing Tatum wearing a leather thong and playing a gimp to Danny McBride. Seth Rogen has now confirmed the incident but assured there is no ill will between him and the Harry Potter star. In Rogen’s words:
I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.
According to the rumors, Emma Watson was well aware what she would be in for on the day she left the This Is The End set early. The actress was 22 at the time when she apparently had a “freak out moment” after Channing Tatum did some breakdancing in the scene. She was also uncomfortable with stars reportedly drinking and smoking weed during filming.
During his recent interview with GQ Magazine, Rogen approached the rumor with empathy for Watson, who apparently returned to set the next day to say her goodbyes. The Harry Potter actress also helped promote the film and made it to the premiere of This Is The End with the entire cast. Rogen continued with:
She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.
And to be fair, the This Is The End scene was very raunchy. Chances were Emma Watson had not been in a situation quite like that on a set prior to that point. She may have been overwhelmed with being there on the day or had other personal reasons for leaving. One should also keep in mind that Watson was playing herself in the movie, so that may have made it more difficult for her to disappear into the world of a movie where all of its actors are playing exaggerated versions of themselves. You can check out the NSFW gimp sequence below:
Emma Watson has not signed on a new film since starring as Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women back in 2019. She is reportedly focusing on her relationship with boyfriend Leo Robinton at the moment. Some reports surfaced that she was quitting acting early this year, but her agent has since assured fans that her career is very much alive and kicking.