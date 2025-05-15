Gwyneth Paltrow Went Viral For Comments About Filming Sex Scenes. Now She’s Revealed What It’s Like Kissing Co-Stars

Throughout Gwyneth Paltrow’s acting career, she has been in some pretty sensual movies. She was in the romantic Oscar-winning movie, Shakespeare in Love, she got steamy with Ethan Hawke in Great Expectations, and she kissed Robert Downey Jr. in many Marvel movies . So, she's no stranger to a kissing scene. However, after the Goop founder went viral for her comments about filming sex scenes, she shared her honest take about what it’s like to kiss her co-stars.

On The Drew Barrymore Show , Gwyneth Paltrow looked like she had a lot of fun answering erotic questions on what gets her in the mood, underwear she prefers on men, and the sexiest body part. On the subject of Paltrow’s experiences with on-screen liplocks, co-anchor Ross Mathews assumed doing romantic scenes with “hot guys” would be “fun.” The Royal Tenenbaums actress admitted it’s quite the opposite experience, explaining:

It's like you're making out with someone that you don't... You're not in a relationship with them. There's no romance. It's like very mechanical.

I can understand that. While you have to at least pretend to feel the romance between your scene partner to get into character, there’s also a whole film crew, a director, and possibly an intimacy coordinator watching and helping plan each movement on set. Therefore, I get why there would be "no romance" while filming these scenes.

For Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2025 movie release , Marty Supreme, her return to acting since Avengers: Endgame involves “a lot of sex” scenes with Timothée Chalamet . However, the Emma actress was surprised to discover the use of an intimacy coordinator for those erotic scenes and seemingly made light of that role, saying she’s “from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.”

Those viral comments led to a debate when an entertainment executive didn’t mince words on how Paltrow’s remarks were “irresponsible” since her scene partner in Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet, is over two decades younger than her.

Now, she's being candid about how choreographed kissing scenes specifically are on a set, explaining in her latest interview:

It's like a choreography but involving tongues.

This comment reminded me of Saoirse Ronan's reasoning behind why filming sex scenes is easier than kissing scenes . She said that because of all the technicalities and choreography, it's easier to film intercourse than a makeout.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Babygirl director Halina Reijn also shared her take on planning out intimate scenes. She described working with intimacy coordinators for her erotic thriller as like working with “a stuntman.” She said this because, like stunts, intimate scenes were planned out, and they used tricks to make them easier to film while still looking sexy on screen.

It sounds like this process of planning is something Paltrow has been through many times, specifically when it comes to kissing. And it seems like her latest film added more examples to her list.

Speaking of Marty Supreme, the actress had nothing but nice things to say about the actor she's seemingly sharing some kissing scenes with, saying the following about Chalamet:

Really, he's very polite, very talented, just so nice to be with. I'm really having a good time with him.

Overall, it seems like Gwyneth Paltrow is very attuned to the process of filming kissing scenes and knows that they really aren't that romantic. It's also interesting as these new comments follow her viral words about filming Marty Supreme's sex scenes, which helped illuminate how much that process has evolved over the years.

Now, I'm curious to see how this conversation continues. My guess is it's bound to as we get closer to Marty Supreme's Christmas release date, based on what we know about Paltrow and Chalamet's relationship in the film. So, as we learn more, we'll be sure to keep you posted.