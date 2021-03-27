Batman v Superman: Zack Snyder On The ‘Hatred’ The Studio Had For Ben Affleck's DC Debut

Warner Bros.’ response to Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice may not have been what Zack Snyder probably hoped it would be, but the public did get to see the movie the way he intended. And because of that, fans had full insight when they witnessed the next chapter of the story in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Batman v. Superman: Ultimate Edition and Zack Snyder’s Justice League are both available to stream on HBO Max.