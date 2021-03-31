Why Marvel's Disney+ Shows May Cause A Problem For Major MCU Characters Post-WandaVision

Could Side Characters Get More Screentime Than Main Heroes?

What do Carol Danvers and Stephen Strange currently have in common? Well, they're two of the MCU's biggest rising stars currently in Phase 4 and presumably in Phase 5, and yet, by the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we'll have seen both of them far less than we've seen Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Assuming the Disney+ series is a one-and-done show though, they'll eventually catch up. Even so, there's a whole lot more story that can be told in a 5-6 hour series than the standard Marvel movie, so do these shows put the rising stars at a disadvantage?