Spider-Man: Now Way Home Stunt Coordinator Confirms Marvel Movie Has Wrapped With Fun Post

It's a good thing for Marvel fans that Disney+ is a thing because we're finally getting new chapters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on TV after the global pandemic has caused a significant delay in all the movies we were supposed to have seen by now. While the release of Marvel of films in theaters has been delayed, and will continue to be on hold until at least this July, the delay in filming Marvel movies wasn't nearly as long, and now it's been confirmed that a fourth MCU movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has completed principal photography.
The word comes from George Cottle, the second unit director and stunt coordinator on Spider-Man: No Way Home. He took to Instagram to confirm that the second unit has completed its work on the film. In his message he thanks the main cast and crew as well as his team. And if you somehow weren't excited to see Spider-Man: No Way Home yet, then reading this post will likely get you there, as Cottle can't stop singing the praises of the film and everybody involved in making it.
George Cottle calls Spider-Man: No Way Home one of the most incredible projects he has been a part of and he was the stunt coordinator on the other two entries in the current Spider-Man franchise. He's also worked on Black Panther and Ant-Man in the Wasp inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the Harry Potter franchise, and Kong: Skull Island, so he's been involved in some pretty impressive projects already. If this is one of the best, then we should be in for something special.
While Spider-Man: No Way Home is certainly still a long way from being done, as it has a lengthy post-production process in front of it, but it's still the fourth movie in the MCU to complete filming since the last entry, Spider-Man: Far From Home was released. Black Widow and Eternals are both completed and are simply waiting for the right time to actually be released, which in this case is currently set for July and November respectively. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is, like No Way Home, completing post production.
A fifth and sixth movie, Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, are currently filming. They will almost certainly be done filming before Black Widow opens. We're going to end up with a pretty significant backlog of Marvel projects, which considering there's been no indication that Disney is planning to release Marvel movies more frequently than in the past, could just become the norm going forward.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is certainly going to be one of the projects fans are most excited about. The mid-credits sequence of the last film left the franchise on a cliffhanger as Peter Parker was revealed to be Spider-Man and he was accused of murder. We'll see where that all is headed when No Way Home hits theaters in December.