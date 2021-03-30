Spider-Man: Now Way Home Stunt Coordinator Confirms Marvel Movie Has Wrapped With Fun Post

While Spider-Man: No Way Home is certainly still a long way from being done, as it has a lengthy post-production process in front of it, but it's still the fourth movie in the MCU to complete filming since the last entry, Spider-Man: Far From Home was released. Black Widow and Eternals are both completed and are simply waiting for the right time to actually be released, which in this case is currently set for July and November respectively. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is, like No Way Home, completing post production.