What The Moneyball Cast Is Doing Now, Including Brad Pitt

In September, we'll hit the ten-year anniversary of Moneyball, Bennett Miller's superb baseball drama starring and produced by Brad Pitt. The type of star-driven character drama that's rarely funded by studios nowadays, this sharp, well-helmed adaptation of Michael Lewis' 2003 book of the same name was in development hell prior to this movie's underdog success, but everything worked out in the end. Moneyball was met with both acclaim and box office success, later receiving six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly a decade since Moneyball debuted in theaters, but it's a credit to its timeless quality that it holds up — quite well, in fact! But, what is the cast doing now, including Jonah Hill, Robin Wright, and Chris Pratt? A hell of a lot has changed since this Oscar-nominated sports movie hit theaters. Let's take a look!