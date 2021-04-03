Back To The Future: 7 Awesome Things You May Not Know About The DeLorean Time Machine

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DeLorean Time Machine is in every way a miracle of cinema. Robert Zemeckis’ Back To The Future took what was a flashy-yet-junky sports car and (with a few modifications) transformed it into one of the truly iconic cars in movie history. It by itself encapsulates the joy that is evoked when watching the classic time travel adventure, and it will remain appreciated for generations to come.