Another Justice League Star Just Hopped On The Restore The SnyderVerse Campaign And Shared A Cool Photo

Will it work? It’s a mountain that has to be moved, a huge boulder that’s being pushed uphill to convince Warner Bros. to continue investing in a vision that the studio doesn’t really support. The studio’s opinion of the Snyder Cut seems to be that releasing this version is the best that fans are going to get, and that the rest of the DC universe will continue in theatrical releases such as Aquaman 2, Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, and the Black Adam movie that The Rock is piloting. Fans would like to argue that the SnyderVerse can co-exist with those movies and live on HBO Max. But there has been no indication yet that the studio plans to do that.