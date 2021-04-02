Concrete Cowboy Ending: What Happened And What’s Really Next For Fletcher Street Riders

Netflix’s first major April release is Concrete Cowboy, a heartfelt drama starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as an estranged father and son, who bond when Elba’s Harp introduces McLaughlin’s Cole to his community of North Philadelphia cowboys. The movie, co-written and directed by Ricky Staub, highlights a real group of people who continue to fight to stay afloat in the United States, along with telling a poignant story with its ensemble cast. Let’s talk about the Concrete Cowboy ending.

Before we ride further into the story, here’s a friendly SPOILER warning for the conclusion of Concrete Cowboy. This article will be delving into major plot points for the film. We’d recommend you check out the highly-praised movie over on Netflix yourself before reading further. Now, it’s time to break down what went on at the end of Idris Elba’s latest movie: