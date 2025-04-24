The Final Day Filming Stranger Things Was 'More Emotional Than You've Heard,' And I Have Questions

After over two years of waiting, Stranger Things season five is coming. Before we know it, the final season will be hitting our streaming schedule this year. After filming wrapped up in December, that means the cast and crew know the fates of the beloved characters and how everything will go down in the 2025 Netflix release . After director Shawn Levy got real about the final day of filming being “more emotional than you’ve heard,” now I have a whole bunch of questions.

Just when we were prepared to handle the emotional rollercoaster that season five was destined to bring Netflix subscribers, the 2023 WGA Writers Strike halted production . Once the strike was settled in November 2023, Stranger Things officially went into production at the beginning of 2024 and ended in December. Now that filming is all over, director Shawn Levy spoke to THR about how the final day of shooting was “more emotional than you’ve heard:”

It was as emotional as you can imagine and maybe more emotional than you’ve heard. It was happy. It was a relief because it’s been a long haul and season five was a beast. It took a year just to film season five. There were strikes. There were shutdowns. But it was also goodbye. Not goodbye to each other cause many of us will stay friends and stay connected. But goodbye to these stories. Goodbye to Hawkins.

I can imagine how bittersweet it must be for Shawn Levy. After all, all good things come to an end. It’s understandable for him to be happy that the long, grueling schedule of filming all of those epic scenes is done. It’s like training hard to run a marathon, and you’re so happy when the race is finally over.

But aying goodbye to filming also means saying goodbye to the stories and talent that the sci-fi series has been commended for over the past five seasons. Levy continued to reflect on what it’s meant for him to be a part of the Duffer Brothers’ Netflix series and what the final table read was like:

We all sort of at that last day at that last table read, we sort of knew that this was the end of a chapter. We might go on to great, successful experiences, but you’re lucky if you get one Stranger Things in your life. And that’ll never happen again. And I think we all know it and we all cherish it.

Shawn Levy is probably right that we only get one Stranger Things in our lives. I feel lucky as a fan that I can say I saw the Netflix series premiere in July og 2016. It was a cultural phenomenon that only continued growing season after season. Even with the animated spinoff coming to the streamer and the “flawless” West End stage adaptation , the series that started it all will always be one of a kind.

What Did They Film On Stranger Things' Final Day?

My mind is officially racing with all of these questions on what could have been filmed that day. Was filming “more emotional” just because it was the last day of shooting, or what was being shot? Was it a happy scene? Or a character death scene that will stay in our minds rent-free? What was filmed that day?! Now my patience is running thin for the new season to come.

The Canadian director wasn’t the only one to talk about the last day of shooting. David Harbour said he refused to talk about whether what he filmed was “happy or sad,” but that he shot a “moving” scene that will be “satisfying.” Finn Wolfhard compared his final day of filming to Toy Story 3 of leaving behind your childhood and having an “emotional hangover.” Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown burst into tears on the final day because how can you not? Based on the cast’s overwhelming emotions on the last day of shooting, I have a feeling that Stranger Things will end on a bittersweet note where some tragedy could occur by going against a powerful baddie like Vecna, but also some beautiful moments that will tie up character fates.

As the final filming of Stranger Things was “more emotional” for the cast and crew, I don’t even have to imagine what it’ll be like for the fans watching. It’s important to remember that the last day of filming doesn’t mean they were filming the show’s final scene, as scenes are shot out of order. So, the emotional weight of the cast and crew could come from the journey compared to the specific content shot. I guess until season five releases, we won’t know what that “emotional” final scene shot was, but I can’t wait to find out.