How Much Godzilla Vs. Kong Could Make Opening Weekend Now U.S. Theater Capacity Has Increased

What will be particularly interesting to examine in this case is how the viewership of Godzilla vs. Kong compares in theaters versus streaming on HBO Max. With all due respect to Tenet and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, one could make a strong argument that this monster battle-centric blockbuster demands the big screen experience more than any major studio release that has come out since the start of the pandemic. The fact that it's also available online with a subscription fee offers people a very convenient way to watch it at home, but one can imagine the lure of the multiplex and rising optimism resulting in a great number of tickets being sold. With the industry still totally unsure about how the two platforms can co-exist, there will be a lot of eyes watching the movie's performance.