How Much Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's 5-Year Divorce Battle Has Reportedly Cost

Brangelina uncoupled back in 2016, but their ties rage on as the Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars continue to be embroiled in the fifth year of their divorce proceedings. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have recently run into some more complex developments in their case as the exes attempt to reach a conclusion to the custody battle of their six children. As the battle continues, we have a better idea of how much it may be costing them… and it really is quite the fortune.