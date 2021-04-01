How Much Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's 5-Year Divorce Battle Has Reportedly Cost

Brangelina uncoupled back in 2016, but their ties rage on as the Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars continue to be embroiled in the fifth year of their divorce proceedings. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have recently run into some more complex developments in their case as the exes attempt to reach a conclusion to the custody battle of their six children. As the battle continues, we have a better idea of how much it may be costing them… and it really is quite the fortune.
Legal experts believe that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have each spent over $1 million each since filing for divorce, and they predict their time in court might very well go on for six more years if things continue as they are. Los Angeles divorce attorney Kelly Chang Rickert broke down the costs to Daily Mail, and deduced that the proceedings in terms of legal fees are shaking out to be “one of the most expensive divorce cases in Hollywood history.”
The huge price tags come down to a number of factors for Brangelina. One major fee is the use of a private judge, whose hourly rates range from $900 to $1,000, and are expected to cost $10,000 per day. If a private judge is implemented for a five-day trial, the actors would also have to pay them $50,000 up front, with another $10,000 to review paperwork as well. The legal experts believe that they have spent close to a half a million dollars on private judges together.
Additionally, both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are using reputable attorneys to handle their case, which apparently costs between $1,000 to $1,500 an hour, sometimes for 40 to 50-hour weeks. The former power couple have also employed mental health experts and accountants to support their cases, which charge around $500 an hour each. Both Jolie and Pitt have respectively employed several of these experts.
Kelly Chang Rickert believes their divorce battle has the potential to go on for six more years since the fight has been heavily focused on the custody battle of their six children, and their youngest, twins Knox and Vivienne, will be 18 in 2026. Brad Pitt has been seeking equal 50/50 physical and legal custody of his children, whilst it seems as though Angelina Jolie is pushing for more.
This month, Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of committing domestic violence with some support from their children. The divorced couple’s eldest son, Maddox, delivered a testimony that favored Jolie, as he reportedly said he has plans to take out the “Pitt” portion of his last name and only don the name of his Maleficent star mom.
The couple were deemed legally single in 2019, but it looks like it could be a long road ahead for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in court for now.