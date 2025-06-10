How Does Ben Affleck Feel About Still Being Tied To Jennifer Lopez Due To Their Unsold Mansion? And Insider Drops Claims

As celebrity divorces go, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's was surprisingly simple. Unlike Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, whose divorce took years to finalize, Bennifer's was over in a matter of months, at least most of it was. While the couple has gone their separate ways, one thing still ties them together: their house.

Affleck and Lopez spent over $60 million on a massive estate a little over two years ago. The home was initially listed last summer for $68 million but has since seen its price slashed a couple of times after potential buyers reportedly backed out. An unnamed source tells The Daily Mail that Affleck is willing to eat a loss on the house, as he just wants it gone. The source claimed…

Ben and JLo slashed the price on their Beverly Hills mansion for $8 million less than they paid for it, but this is nothing to Ben.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went on a house hunt for ages after they got married. The two apparently had trouble finding the perfect home, as there were reports of them making offers before changing their mind. Ultimately, they settled on the 24-bedroom 38,000 square-foot estate.

The house is the only remaining thing from the marriage and, if the source is to be believed, Ben Affleck just wants it gone so that it’s not something he has to think about anymore. The house is reportedly costing both stars millions just to own. At the end of the day, Affleck can afford to take a multi-million dollar loss on the house, which is why this source indicates that he's allegedly happy to do so just to get it gone.

That said, Affleck reportedly understands that he and JLo will always be in each other's lives. It was observed during their relationship that their kids became close friends, and Affleck’s adult daughter has even been seen hanging out with other members of Lopez’s family. The source said…

[Ben] knows [Jennifer] will always have a presence in his life with their kids remaining best friends, but this house is the one last thing that is a symbol of their marriage. Ultimately, he just hopes that they find a buyer soon and does not care that he takes a multi-million cut. His marriage and divorce cost him millions and what is another couple million? It is a small price to pay for Ben.

The source doesn’t know how Jennifer Lopez feels about selling the house. In theory, she could financially swallow a significant loss on the home, but that doesn’t mean she’d be willing to do so. At the same time, she might feel the same way and simply want to be rid of the home. Affleck, for his part, is allegedly focusing on the fact that his life has been largely good, which allows him to suffer with the occasional stumbling block. According to the source…

Ben has to grow and move on. He just wants to live his life that, for the most part, has been very fortunate. Ben has had a lot of wins, and with that comes a few losses.

At some point, Affleck and Lopez may indeed find a buyer, even if it means continuing to lower the price. Of course, that person will need to have deep pockets.