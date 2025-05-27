As Hugh Jackman’s Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Officially Files For Divorce, Insiders Drop Claims About Their Legal Arrangements

In September 2023, spouses Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation after 27 years of marriage. Their joint statement suggested that the split was amicable and, per sources, it was a “long time coming.” Up until this point, the two had only remained separated but, now, Furness has formally filed for divorce from her former partner. At the same time, insiders are sharing alleged details about the legal logistics involved.

May 23 is when Deborra-Lee Furness submitted her filing in New York, according to DailyMail.com. While Furness’ legal team has not provided an official statement on the matter, the news outlet did obtain some information regarding the filings from her lawyers. Apparently, within those legal briefs are the actual divorce settlement, a notice about continued health care coverage, an order for proposed qualified medical child support and an NY state case registry form. A certificate of dissolution and judgement of divorce were also present.

One of the sources that spoke to the previously mentioned news outlet alleged that the legal agreements between Hugh Jackman and his ex were not easy to achieve. However, it seems that should a judge officially sign off on this judgement, Jackman’s former partner will be well taken care of as will the two children they adopted together:

A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment. There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure. There is not going to be any drama with this gives closure that she needed.

DailyMail’s second insider attested to the notion that there was any tension from either one of the actors when it came to their split. While talking to the outlet, the unnamed individual said the divorce was “uncontested,” which would theoretically indicate that the situation was harmonious. They also shared some additional thoughts:

They have worked out the details in advance and everything is ironed out in terms of a settlement, alimony and the expenses for the future of their children. They are amicable and they are both fully committed to being the best parents that they can be.

Since the split, the X-Men actor has been romantically linked with fellow actor Sutton Foster, with whom he worked on the Broadway revival of The Music Man in 2021. Rumors swirled around the pair, with sources alleging that the Australian leading man engaged in an affair with Foster before breaking up with Deborra-Lee Furness. For her part, Furness seemed to confirm those assumptions after she liked a viral Instagram story that made claims about an affair.

After the separation was announced in 2023, it was alleged that Hugh Jackman admitted to having a “difficult” time in the aftermath. While he hasn’t opted to talk much about the matter, it’s been reported that he does plan to write a bombshell book that would chronicle the split. (Nothing official has been announced on that front.) Nevertheless, it’s been said that Jackman and his ex want the best for each other.

It remains unclear as to when a judge might actually sign off on Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ divorce. As the situation continues to play out, let’s hope both actors are able to tie up loose ends and move forward in a way that’s right for them and their kids.