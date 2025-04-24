Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Mansion $68 Million Mansion Is Still Sitting On The Market. The Eye-Watering Expense That May Be One Reason Why
What's going on with Bennifer's home?
Celebrity couples have a way of making headlines, from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Another former pair that's been at the front of fans' minds for years is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who broke up after being reunited and getting married in Vegas. The pair's $68 million mansion is still on the market, and one wild expense might be a reason why.
JLo filed for divorce back in August, and the pair were able to settle out of court. While Bennifer's divorce was finalized in January, there's the question of selling the mansion they bought together. A report by TMZ offered a few reasons why it's still on the market months later. And a big part of it might be insurance-related.
A number of realtors spoke to the outlet about the ongoing situation, claiming that the $68 price tag is simply too steep. They also revealed that the LA Wildfires have resulted in insurance costs skyrocketing, and that Lopez an Affleck's married home (and its 24 bathrooms) costs a whopping $500,000 per year to insure. This is another huge expense, one that might be dissuading potential buyers.
The same insider also claiming that Jennifer Lopez has been unwilling to lower the price of the mansion. They reportedly overpaid for the home, with the "Jenny From The Block" singer wanting to avoid taking too much of a financial loss. Add in the wild cost of the insurance, and whatever potential buyer wants the home is going to need some serious stacks of cash.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck used a famous divorce lawyer to settle the terms of their separation, and never had to battle it out in court. While we have no idea the financial terms of the split, it would seem that the tens of millions dollars they shelled out for their married home are an important matter. I mean, it is a ton of money... even for megastars like JLo and Affleck.
While their mansion continues to cast a shadow, it does appear that Lopez and Affleck are on good terms, despite their divorce. This is reportedly due to the A-listers' kids, who formed close bonds through the course of the marriage. Their families are seemingly blended for the long haul, divorce aside.
There were rumors that money was one of the strains on Bennifer's relationship while the pair were still married. This Is Me... Now: A Love Story reportedly lost them millions, on top of seemingly exposing aspects of their marriage to the public. While they're both megastars, money issues are a common reason for marital strife. Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us.
While their mansion is still listed, at least both Affleck and Lopez's film careers continue to thrive, including projects on the 2025 movie release list and beyond.
