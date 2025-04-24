Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Mansion $68 Million Mansion Is Still Sitting On The Market. The Eye-Watering Expense That May Be One Reason Why

News
By published

What's going on with Bennifer's home?

Celebrity couples have a way of making headlines, from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Another former pair that's been at the front of fans' minds for years is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who broke up after being reunited and getting married in Vegas. The pair's $68 million mansion is still on the market, and one wild expense might be a reason why.

JLo filed for divorce back in August, and the pair were able to settle out of court. While Bennifer's divorce was finalized in January, there's the question of selling the mansion they bought together. A report by TMZ offered a few reasons why it's still on the market months later. And a big part of it might be insurance-related.

A number of realtors spoke to the outlet about the ongoing situation, claiming that the $68 price tag is simply too steep. They also revealed that the LA Wildfires have resulted in insurance costs skyrocketing, and that Lopez an Affleck's married home (and its 24 bathrooms) costs a whopping $500,000 per year to insure. This is another huge expense, one that might be dissuading potential buyers.

The same insider also claiming that Jennifer Lopez has been unwilling to lower the price of the mansion. They reportedly overpaid for the home, with the "Jenny From The Block" singer wanting to avoid taking too much of a financial loss. Add in the wild cost of the insurance, and whatever potential buyer wants the home is going to need some serious stacks of cash.

Ben smirking while ordering his Dunkin', JLo looking tough starring in Netflix's "Atlas."

(Image credit: Dunkin' Donuts, Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck used a famous divorce lawyer to settle the terms of their separation, and never had to battle it out in court. While we have no idea the financial terms of the split, it would seem that the tens of millions dollars they shelled out for their married home are an important matter. I mean, it is a ton of money... even for megastars like JLo and Affleck.

While their mansion continues to cast a shadow, it does appear that Lopez and Affleck are on good terms, despite their divorce. This is reportedly due to the A-listers' kids, who formed close bonds through the course of the marriage. Their families are seemingly blended for the long haul, divorce aside.

There were rumors that money was one of the strains on Bennifer's relationship while the pair were still married. This Is Me... Now: A Love Story reportedly lost them millions, on top of seemingly exposing aspects of their marriage to the public. While they're both megastars, money issues are a common reason for marital strife. Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us.

While their mansion is still listed, at least both Affleck and Lopez's film careers continue to thrive, including projects on the 2025 movie release list and beyond.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Critics Have Seen Until Dawn. Did They Survive The Night With This ‘Ridiculous Grab-Bag Of Carnage’?

32 Movies And TV Shows That Make Comedy Out Of Dark Situations

While Taylor Swift Reportedly 'Does Not Want To Be Involved' In Blake Lively's Case, A Legal Expert Explained Why She's 'Right In The Middle' Of It
See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: Taylor Swift looking to her right in The Eras Tour and Blake Lively looking forward in It Ends With Us.
While Taylor Swift Reportedly 'Does Not Want To Be Involved' In Blake Lively's Case, A Legal Expert Explained Why She's 'Right In The Middle' Of It
Close-up of Deadpool pointing to Polaroid picture of all of his friends in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine
While Addressing Possible Deadpool Crossovers, Ryan Reynolds Explained Why His Character Will Never Be An Avenger
Kanye West and Jay-Z split image
Kanye West Blames Jay-Z Lyrics For Why They Haven't Collaborated On Music Since Donda
Dan sitting on couch and smiling in The Conners series finale
‘I’m Old And Resistant To Change.’ John Goodman’s Comments About The Conners Ending Make Me Feel So Bittersweet As A Fan
Ella Rubin as Clover, Michael Cimino as Max, Odessa A&#039;zion as Nina, Ji-young Yoo as Megan, Belmont Cameli as Abel in Until Dawn.
Critics Have Seen Until Dawn. Did They Survive The Night With This ‘Ridiculous Grab-Bag Of Carnage’?
Ryan Reynolds flying as Green Lantern
‘I Saw A Lot Of Money Being Spent.’ Ryan Reynolds Gets Real About Learning What Not To Do On The Set Of Green Lantern
Bryce Dallas Howard stands in shock in front of her cabin in Jurassic World Dominion.
Bryce Dallas Howard Wants To Direct A Star Wars Spinoff And Her Choice For Which Character Has Me Freaking Out
Kaley Cuoco on The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max
What Is Time? Kaley Cuoco Shouts Out Three Years With Tom Pelphrey (Which Means It's Been 6 Years Since The Big Bang Theory Ended)
Martin Scorsese laughing in the TV series The Studio
Seth Rogen's The Studio Joked About Martin Scorsese Directing A Jonestown Movie, But Now A TV Show Is Actually Happening With An Unexpected SNL Vet
Mulder looking at a spaceship in the &quot;Requiem&quot; episode of The X-Files
The Wild Conspiracy Theory Discussion The X-Files’ David Duchovny Unintentionally Got Wrapped Up In With Fans