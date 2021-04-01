Black Adam: See What Pierce Brosnan Could Look Like As Doctor Fate Opposite The Rock

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has been making a ton of headlines lately, largely due to the long-awaited release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. But there are a number of exciting projects coming down the pipeline, including Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie. After being in development for years, the project is finally coming together ahead of filming. Pierce Brosnan was recently cast as the heroic Doctor Fate, and now we can see what he might look like in the DCEU thanks to fan art.