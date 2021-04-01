news

Black Adam: See What Pierce Brosnan Could Look Like As Doctor Fate Opposite The Rock

Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day

The DC Extended Universe has been making a ton of headlines lately, largely due to the long-awaited release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. But there are a number of exciting projects coming down the pipeline, including Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie. After being in development for years, the project is finally coming together ahead of filming. Pierce Brosnan was recently cast as the heroic Doctor Fate, and now we can see what he might look like in the DCEU thanks to fan art.

Pierce Brosnan's name is synonymous with his tenure James Bond in the iconic 007 franchise, having played the MI6 agent across four blockbusters. As such, fans were thrilled to see him return to action, this time as a magical superhero in the DC Extended Universe. It's unclear what his costume will look like, but now we can see what the Mamma Mia! actor might look like in-universe. Check it out below.

I mean, how cool is that? Doctor Fate is a character that hasn't made his way onto the big screen just yet, so Pierce Brosnan will be making comic book history. Let's just hope that he keeps that killer beard for his official Black Adam look.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of artist Nate Johnson. They've amassed a following on social media thanks to an interest in genre properties like the DCEU, MCU, and Power Rangers. And when it was announced that Pierce Brosnan joined the killer cast of Black Adam, a rendering of the James Bond alum quickly made its way online.

In this art of Pierce Brosnan, he's seen in Doctor Fate's iconic costume. This includes a bright yellow cape, blue superhero suit, as well as some cool glowing eyes. Because if WandaVision taught us anything, it's that glowing eyes are always the way to go. The hero's iconic insignia is between his hands, indicating that he's using some of his magical abilities. Notably missing is Fate's signature helmet, although that obviously would have prevented Brosnan's face from being seen.

From the sound of it, Dwayne Johnson's title character is going to have his hands full when Black Adam finally arrives in theaters. He'll be facing off against a variety of heroes who make up the Justice Society of America. Along with Doctor Fate, other heroes include Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). Each of these characters have unique abilities, which should make for some unpredictable action sequences.

Black Adam will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, Orphan) and has been a very long time coming. Dwayne Johnson has been attached to his role for around a decade, although the villain-centric blockbuster has been delayed a number of times throughout the years. But things are finally moving forward, with the cast and crew gearing up for filming. And that happens to include the icon himself, Pierce Brosnan.

Black Adam is currently expected to hit theaters in 2022, but we'll have to see if this stays true as production begins. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

