Black Adam’s Aldis Hodge Got Seriously Ripped For Hawkman

This part of Hawkman prep is certainly tougher than the other prep Aldis Hodge has been doing in recent months: reading comic books. Still, he's doing a ton of work to prepare for playing Hawkman. Clearly Hodge hasn't been skimping on the workouts based on this image. We've seen many actors go through this sort of transformation for superhero roles. While many actors keep themselves in fairly decent shape, this is another level of workout that only those like Dwayne Johnson keep up on a regular basis. But once they do it, many seem to fall in love with it-- and Hodge looks no different here.