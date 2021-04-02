Magic Kingdom Ride Closed More Than A Year Has Had Its Reopening Delayed... Again

There are numerous changes at Walt Disney World due to the pandemic that have resulted in attractions not quite functioning the way they usually do; or alternatively they're closed altogether. But one ride has been closed since even before the initial Walt Disney World shutdown, and it's remaining that way. What's more, it's seemingly going to remain that way for at least another month. The Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover turned the unscheduled shutdown into a major refurbishment back in early March of 2020, and has been closed ever since. It was supposed to reopen this weekend, but now that reopening has been pushed back to at least May.