Of Course A Liam Neeson Film Is The Highest-Grossing Indie Of The Year

On the one hand, I’m surprised that The Marksman has done so well. On the other hand, it makes sense given the current climate of the theater industry. Over the last year, the box office has been decimated by the ongoing pandemic. Whether it’s a major blockbuster or small-scale indie flick, almost every project has been delayed in some capacity. On top of that, theaters have only recently been allowed to reopen their doors in certain parts of the country.