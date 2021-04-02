Hellboy Creator Celebrates The Guillermo Del Toro Film's 17th Anniversary With A Sweet Post

Still, the memories inspired by Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army are wonderful things that fans can carry with them. In fact, after 17 years, the greatest lesson that could be learned is the fact that out of all things in the world, faith is what gave us all Hellboy in the first place. It may not be the sort of faith that’s you’d typically think of when invoking that word, but the warmth of fans kept this orphan of an occult ritual as warm and cared for as Dr. Bruttenholm himself.