news

No Big Deal, Just Godzilla Vs. Kong's Adam Wingard Being Cute With His Mom At The Drive-In Premiere

King Kong with Kaylee Hottle's Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Godzilla vs. Kong is gearing up to be the biggest blockbuster since the COVID-19 pandemic and wow, does it feel good to be back. King Kong’s expansive roar against Godzilla’s electric cries could not be more perfect for the big-screen experience, and audiences are catching on. Following a huge opening overseas last weekend, Godzilla vs. Kong is being welcomed to domestic audiences this week, and director Adam Wingard made it a family affair.

The filmmaker celebrated his biggest film yet at a Los Angeles drive-in premiere on Wednesday. He took to Instagram to share some photos he took with his mom at the event, and they're just too cute:

Adam Wingard and his mother looked like they were having a blast at the outdoor screening, as they posed in their own fighting positions next to a sign for Godzilla vs. Kong. Movie premieres used to be huge events before COVID-19 and, while he didn’t assemble the entire cast together to celebrate the massive movie, he did have some family beside him to celebrate the major accomplishment.

At the premiere, the Godzilla vs. Kong director was also joined by his fellow MonsterVerse filmmakers, Gareth Edwards of 2014’s Godzilla, Jordan Vogt-Roberts of 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and Michael Dougherty from 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Check ‘em out:

Godzilla vs. Kong is the culmination of the three MonsterVerse movies before it, so it is only fitting that the directing team would come together and view the film in the same place. The four directors made their rounds on Wednesday to a number of theaters together in Los Angeles to cap off the release and promote viewing the film in theaters, for those who feel safe to do so. Check out the trailer below:

Along with its big debut in theaters, Godzilla vs. Kong is available on HBO Max during the month of April. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service. Warner Bros is releasing every one of its 2021 films to both theaters and HBO Max, giving audiences options when it comes to viewing the film. The industry is certainly on edge and curious about how this strategy will affect Godzilla vs. Kong’s box office gross but so far, things are looking good.

Godzilla vs. Kong has already made $151 million worldwide after about a week in theaters across international markets and is now heading into the domestic market’s first weekend. Its domestic earnings have already roared past $27 million, beating out Tenet’s $20 million first weekend pandemic best last September. And the best part is a ton of fans are really enjoying the movie as well.

Up Next

Will Godzilla Vs. Kong Get A Sequel? Here’s The Director’s Honest Answer
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

First Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer Shows LeBron James Mixing It Up With The Looney Tunes And Countless Warner Bros. Characters news 9h First Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer Shows LeBron James Mixing It Up With The Looney Tunes And Countless Warner Bros. Characters Mike Reyes
James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Has Broken A Huge Trailer Record news 21h James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Has Broken A Huge Trailer Record Sarah El-Mahmoud
How The DC Multiverse Might Work, And Why It's Bad For The SnyderVerse news 23h How The DC Multiverse Might Work, And Why It's Bad For The SnyderVerse Sean O'Connell

Trending Movies

Yes Day Mar 12, 2021 Yes Day Rating TBD
Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 24, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah Finally Speaks Out Amid Legal Troubles TBD Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah Finally Speaks Out Amid Legal Troubles Rating TBD
Rogue One Is Trending On Twitter, And Now I'm So Ready For Another Standalone Star Wars Movie TBD Rogue One Is Trending On Twitter, And Now I'm So Ready For Another Standalone Star Wars Movie Rating TBD
Back To The Future: 7 Awesome Things You May Not Know About The DeLorean Time Machine TBD Back To The Future: 7 Awesome Things You May Not Know About The DeLorean Time Machine Rating TBD
How Sharon Osbourne Allegedly Feels About Her Exit From The Talk TBD How Sharon Osbourne Allegedly Feels About Her Exit From The Talk Rating TBD
Rege-Jean Page Has A Message For The Fans After Quitting Bridgerton Season 2 TBD Rege-Jean Page Has A Message For The Fans After Quitting Bridgerton Season 2 Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information