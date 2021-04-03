No Big Deal, Just Godzilla Vs. Kong's Adam Wingard Being Cute With His Mom At The Drive-In Premiere

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Godzilla vs. Kong is gearing up to be the biggest blockbuster since the COVID-19 pandemic and wow, does it feel good to be back. King Kong’s expansive roar against Godzilla’s electric cries could not be more perfect for the big-screen experience, and audiences are catching on. Following a huge opening overseas last weekend, Godzilla vs. Kong is being welcomed to domestic audiences this week, and director Adam Wingard made it a family affair.
The filmmaker celebrated his biggest film yet at a Los Angeles drive-in premiere on Wednesday. He took to Instagram to share some photos he took with his mom at the event, and they're just too cute:
Adam Wingard and his mother looked like they were having a blast at the outdoor screening, as they posed in their own fighting positions next to a sign for Godzilla vs. Kong. Movie premieres used to be huge events before COVID-19 and, while he didn’t assemble the entire cast together to celebrate the massive movie, he did have some family beside him to celebrate the major accomplishment.
At the premiere, the Godzilla vs. Kong director was also joined by his fellow MonsterVerse filmmakers, Gareth Edwards of 2014’s Godzilla, Jordan Vogt-Roberts of 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and Michael Dougherty from 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Check ‘em out:
Godzilla vs. Kong is the culmination of the three MonsterVerse movies before it, so it is only fitting that the directing team would come together and view the film in the same place. The four directors made their rounds on Wednesday to a number of theaters together in Los Angeles to cap off the release and promote viewing the film in theaters, for those who feel safe to do so. Check out the trailer below:
Along with its big debut in theaters, Godzilla vs. Kong is available on HBO Max during the month of April. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service. Warner Bros is releasing every one of its 2021 films to both theaters and HBO Max, giving audiences options when it comes to viewing the film. The industry is certainly on edge and curious about how this strategy will affect Godzilla vs. Kong’s box office gross but so far, things are looking good.
Godzilla vs. Kong has already made $151 million worldwide after about a week in theaters across international markets and is now heading into the domestic market’s first weekend. Its domestic earnings have already roared past $27 million, beating out Tenet’s $20 million first weekend pandemic best last September. And the best part is a ton of fans are really enjoying the movie as well.