Jason Momoa Pens Sweet Tribute To A Minecraft Movie’s Cast And Crew As The Film Crushes At The Box Office

The domestic box office has been somewhat sleepy for the better part of this year, thus far. However, it received a real jolt this past weekend with the debut of A Minecraft Movie, which absolutely dominated by bringing in major cash here in the states and overseas. Of course, this is a big BO win but, at the end of the day, the video game adaptation’s success is a major victory for Warner Bros. Pictures as well as the film’s cast and crew. One of its stars, Jason Momoa, is particularly hyped and expressed that feeling through a lovely message.

Jason Momoa has definitely had movies hit big at theaters over the years, but he doesn’t seem jaded by this latest win at all. The A-lister took to Instagram to share a carousel of snapshots from a photoshoot that he and his co-stars participated in. That list of actors includes Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers and Sebastian Hansen. As for his caption, Momoa had nothing but praise to shower on his collaborators, including director Jared Hess, while celebrating their big achievement:

All my Aloha to my incredible cast and crew! Thank you for all your hard work and all that you do. WE HAVE A RECORD BREAKING FILM BABY!!! Cheeeeeeeoooooo! Can’t tell you how proud I am of this project. Mahalo New Zealand for our amazing crew and all there hard work. Love you JARED HESS !! Get out and go see [A Minecraft Movie] if you haven’t yet!

The See alum has been known to show love to colleagues on social media. He did just that when he began filming his and Dave Bautista’s movie, The Wrecking Crew. The Hawai’i-born star’s adoration of others extends beyond filmmakers and fellow actors as well. Earlier this year, he also shouted out first responders who were handling the wildfires in LA. All in all, this is a man who has no problem giving people their credit when it’s due, and I love that.

As for his 2025 movie release, Jason Momoa does indeed have a lot to be proud of. The movie managed to rake in a whopping $163 million domestically during its opening weekend and, combined with its international numbers, it scored a worldwide total of $313 million. Given that information, it’s safe to say the film is off to a strong start in its theatrical run, despite fans and critics being divided on the film.

With that success, though, has come a bit of controversy. Cinema attendees have been posting about their Minecraft screenings, with videos showing younger audiences yelling, throwing popcorn and more while getting hyped during certain scenes. A scene that really seems to be getting fans hyped involves the “chicken jockey” (and fans surely know what that is). The reported chaos, however, has prompted the U.K.-based Fareham’s Reel Cinema to warn visitors against “taking part in TikTok trends.”

I’d say there’s a good chance plenty of viewers will be packing their local theaters again to take in all the madness that Jared Hess’ film has to offer. All the while, Jason Momoa and co. can continue to revel in their movie’s success. Given the message he shared, I’m curious as to whether Momoa might share another post if or when the flick hits another box office milestone.

