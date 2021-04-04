Did Disney Make A Thanos-Sized Mistake Pushing Black Widow's Release Date?

Most of what Marvel has coming up in Phase Four of the MCU are unknowns. People don’t know The Eternals and even though Kumail Nanjiani getting ripped has received positive reactions, a lot of people could not tell you much about that property as a whole. Shang-Chi is also a newcomer MCU character and while Marvel has made box office wins out of previously lesser known characters in the past, until Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are finally out, the MCU is going to be a lot of new, new, new. I would guess the thought process is that a July 9 release date will give more time for people to get vaccinated and for theaters to open up more, making Black Widow more of a sure thing. However, it’ll also be competing with Top Gun: Maverick (out the weekend before), so I’d argue that’s a factor as well.