Godzilla Vs. Kong Just Had A Massive Opening Weekend, Igniting Hopes For More From The MonsterVerse

Another interesting statistic to consider in all of this is the demand from audiences to try and see Godzilla vs. Kong on the biggest screen available. IMAX has officially said that over 1,000 screenings have been sold out across North America, and that $4.5 million of the revenue domestically comes from their locations (a.k.a. just short of 10 percent). That's a particularly interesting aspect of these results when you consider the day-and-date release model that Warner Bros. crafted for the blockbuster. There have been concerns for months that the convenience of being able to stream the movie on HBO Max would drain interest in seeing it on the big screen – but the numbers hardly reflect any kind of devastating impact. It's true that it is hard to fully gauge how things played out due to A) the secrecy surrounding streaming numbers, and B) the on-going pandemic, but what we are seeing here suggests that people aren't always going to make the lazy choice, and authentically enjoy the experience of seeing a film in a theater (which to me seems like a situation where the word "duh" can be aptly applied, but here we are).