Is Godzilla vs. Kong More Of A Godzilla Or A King Kong Movie?

As the fate of the MonsterVerse remains uncertain, even in the afterglow of Godzilla vs. Kong’s amazing opening, there’s no question who won the title match at the heart of the film. However, there’s another question that has come up during the discussion of director Adam Wingard’s new entry in Warner Bros’ revitalized MonsterVerse. While the movie is titled Godzilla vs. Kong, is it more of a Godzilla movie or more of a prequel depicting the rise of the future King, Kong?