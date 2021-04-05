The Internet Has Cool Idea For Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke To Return, And I’m Game For It

Until last month, all we’d seen of Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson, a.k.a. Deathstroke, was his brief appearance at the end of Justice League’s theatrical cut back in 2017. Now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available for public consumption, not only has Deathstroke’s original meeting with Lex Luthor been restored (where they talk about Batman rather than forming a separate league), but the character was also present in one of our new looks at the Knightmare future. Alas, with The Batman having transformed into an entirely different story and the Deathstroke movie being shelved, it’s unclear if Manganiello will ever get to reprise the character.