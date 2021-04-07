news

Would Lily-Rose Depp Star In A Movie Alongside Her Father Johnny? Here’s What She Said

Lily-Rose Depp in Voyagers

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. On top of having adoration and notoriety, fame has its downside. Any celebrity who has been through a break-up knows this, as the personal life of A-listers continues to capture the attention of the general public. Johnny Depp has been making headlines for decades, and now his daughter Lily-Rose Depp has followed in his footsteps. The younger Depp has become an accomplished model and actress, but would she like to film another movie with her father?

Lily-Rose Depp is just one of the many famous kids who have been able to transition smoothly into an acting career. Moviegoers are currently eager to see Depp's upcoming Netflix movie Voyagers, but they'd also like to see her on the big screen alongside her father Johnny. Lily-Rose recently spoke to this possibility, saying:

Never say never. That’s really not something that I consider first and foremost... What’s interesting to me is the particular character that I may or may not be playing and then the story that it’s telling and everything. I think when the cast then starts to fill that story out and everything, those are other things to consider. But yeah, I mean, I love to work with great actors.

Well, that's exciting. It looks like Lily-Rose Depp would be down to collaborate with her famous father in a future movie project. Exactly when that might be remains a mystery, but it's a concept that is sure to excite cinephiles out there who are eager to see this pairing.

Lily-Rose Depp's comments come from her recent conversation with ET Online. Her big movie debut came with Kevin Smith's 2016 movie Yoga Hosers, which saw her acting opposite her father Johnny Depp. But they haven't shared the screen since, although it seems like Lily-Rose is down to keep it within the family.

As previously mentioned, Lily-Rose Depp has a number of film projects coming down the line. Perhaps the most highly anticipated is Neil Burger's upcoming science fiction flick Voyagers. The project is hitting Netflix this weekend, and will see her in a leading role opposite X-Men actor Tye Sheridan. She's also got a few international movies coming out, so things are definitely on the rise.

Unfortunately for Johnny Depp, his career recently hit a major set back. As he continues battling ex-wife Amber Heard in court, the controversy has begun to impact his professional life. Shortly after losing his libel case against The Sun, Warner Bros. asked Depp to step down from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. He doesn't have any movie projects lined up, as Mads Mikkelsen was brought in to play the villainous character.

Perhaps this opening in Johnny Depp's schedule will allow for him to film a project with his daughter. Lily-Rose Depp seems interested herself, and seeing their names on top billing of a poster would certainly turn some heads.

Voyagers hits Netflix on April 9th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

