Reese Witherspoon Reacts To Daughter Ava Phillippe’s TV Debut, And I'm Loving The Nod To Her Iconic Pink Legally Blonde Bikini

News
By published

Welcome to the family business!

Ava Phillippe makes her acting debut on Doctor Odyssey.
(Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/ABC)

Acting is officially a family business now for Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, after their 25-year-old daughter Ava made her debut last week on the 2025 TV schedule. Ava guest-starred on Doctor Odyssey as one of the “vixens” cruising with her girlfriends, and as The Morning Show actress posted a pic congratulating her daughter on the accomplishment, I couldn’t help but love how Ava’s character paid homage to one of Witherspoon’s most iconic roles.

Reese Witherspoon Is ‘So Proud’ Of Ava Phillippe’s Acting Debut

While many fans wanted Ava Phillippe to be cast as teenage Elle Woods in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, it was Reese Witherspoon doppelganger Lexi Minetree who won the role in the end. Not to worry, because Phillippe got to join with fellow nepo babies Paris Jackson and Charlotte Lawrence as vixens Veronica, Vanessa and Victoria, respectively, on Doctor Odyssey’s “Spring Break.” Ava’s mom celebrated the occasion in her Instagram Stories, posting:

instagram stories

(Image credit: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Stories)

Ava Phillippe’s Veronica escaped unscathed from the “Spring Break” chaos, though she had a tough week, what with Vanessa’s fentanyl overdose and Victoria’s undiagnosed heart condition causing her to become paralyzed from the waist down. It seemed like a fun project to kick off a potential acting career.

She’s not the first of the Cruel Intentions stars’ children to break into the family business, though. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s 21-year-old son Deacon made his acting debut in 2022, guest-starring in two episodes of Never Have I Ever (streaming with a Netflix subscription). He’s also set to appear in the Liam Neeson heist movie 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, which reportedly started filming in December 2024.

Ava Phillippe’s Character Nods At Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods

Reese Witherspoon is certainly proud of her daughter for nabbing a role on ABC’s high-seas medical drama (which has not yet been renewed for a second season), but that respect goes both ways. Ava Phillippe paid homage to her mom’s Legally Blonde character, donning a pink bikini alongside her fellow vixens on Doctor Odyssey. Elle Woods famously wore a sparkling pink bikini in her Harvard admissions video in one of the best films of the 2000s:

Reese Witherspoon - Legally Blonde

(Image credit: MGM)

The gold initial necklace worn by Veronica on the show also seemed to be a nod to the Tiffany heart pendant that Reese Witherspoon famously rocked in Legally Blonde.

I love that Ava Phillippe has joined her parents and brother in the acting business, and I am especially obsessed with the fact that she paid homage to her mom’s iconic career while doing it.

If you missed Ava's acting debut, Doctor Odyssey’s “Spring Break” can be streamed with a Hulu subscription, and if you want to relive all of Elle Woods’ Harvard Law School fun, you can rent Reese Witherspoon’s 2001 classic Legally Blonde from Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV or wherever you get your rentals.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Saturday Night Live Season 50 logo

SNL’s Been Dealing With Obscenities And Morgan Wallen, But I’m Loving The Heartwarming Story That Came Out Of This Week’s Episode
Adam Levine throws his hands up on The Voice Season 27.

The Voice Contestant Showed Off His Moves Like Jagger With A Maroon 5 Cover In Front Of Adam Levine, And I’m So Upset By His Coach’s Reaction
Simu Liu as Ken in Barbie

‘It Was Very Painful.’ Simu Liu Laments Waxing For Barbie, Reveals Which Ken Actor Didn’t Join
See more latest
Most Popular
Simu Liu as Ken in Barbie
‘It Was Very Painful.’ Simu Liu Laments Waxing For Barbie, Reveals Which Ken Actor Didn’t Join
Saturday Night Live Season 50 logo
SNL’s Been Dealing With Obscenities And Morgan Wallen, But I’m Loving The Heartwarming Story That Came Out Of This Week’s Episode
Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) talks to Barry Allen in The Flash
Why Ben Affleck Was Spotted Wearing A Wedding Ring Post- JLo Divorce
Joel outside in winter in The Last of Us Season 2
New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 7 -13)
Woody Harrelson&#039;s Haymitch looking intensely at Katniss for trying to stab him with a knife in The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games Director Explains Why Young Haymitch Hasn’t Been Cast Yet
Cassian Andor smirking and Din Djarin suited up in his Mandalorian armor
Andor EP Shouts Out The Mandalorian While Discussing His Own Star Wars Show’s Success: ‘No Baby Yoda, No Andor’
Mouth, Mikey, Data and Chunk with the map in The Goonies
‘I Was Offended’: The Goonies’ Sean Austin Debunks Longstanding Rumor
Adam Levine throws his hands up on The Voice Season 27.
The Voice Contestant Showed Off His Moves Like Jagger With A Maroon 5 Cover In Front Of Adam Levine, And I’m So Upset By His Coach’s Reaction
Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish as Rollisi in Law &amp; Order: SVU Season 26x17
Law And Order: SVU Wrapped Up Carisi's Traumatic Arc With Some Powerful Rollisi Moments, But I Was Surprised By My Episode MVP
Elisabeth Moss in the Handmaid&#039;s Tale Season 6 teaser
How To Watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 And Stream First 3 Episodes Now For Free From Anywhere