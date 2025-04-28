Insider Drops Claims About How Timothée Chalamet Feels About Kylie Jenner’s Kids And Whether He Wants To Be A Dad

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have kept their relationship mostly private , but according to an insider, the Dune star is making time for Jenner and her family despite his busy 2025 movie schedule . The two have been linked for a while , and now a source has reportedly shared how Chalamet feels about Kylie’s kids and his own hopes for fatherhood.

A source speaking to ET Online claims that the Wonka star, beyond starring in some of the best movies , has formed a special bond with Jenner’s children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. The insider reportedly shared:

[Timothée] loves Kylie’s kids, and they have gotten close. He feels lucky to be able to share a bond with them and is also respectful of her co-parenting relationship with Travis [Scott].

For those wondering how serious Kylie and Timothee's relationship is , this latest development sounds like a significant step, if true, especially considering how central being a mom is to Kylie Cosmetics founder's public image and personal priorities. The same source also suggested that while things between the two A-listers are serious, they’re taking their time. The insider added:

Timothée wants a family of his own someday but isn’t rushing anything. [He and Kylie] could see themselves taking things to the next level someday.

Of course, it’s worth remembering that neither the A Complete Unknown actor nor the Kardashians star has publicly commented on these details. Until they do, all reports like these should be taken with a grain of salt. If there’s truth to it, it sounds like the Ladybird actor isn’t just embracing his relationship with Jenner, but he’s also leaning into the bigger picture, kids and all.

This latest insider buzz follows a few years full of headlines for the pair, including secret meetups, viral paparazzi snaps of the couple spending time together in New York , and plenty of fan speculation. Despite their high profiles, Chalamet and Jenner have done a decent job keeping things relatively private, only occasionally letting the public catch a glimpse of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Chalamet’s career continues to soar. After having a massive hit last year with Dune: Part Two (available with a Max subscription) and more recently starring in a high-profile Bob Dylan biopic, which is now streaming on Hulu , he already has several new projects on deck, proving he’s not slowing down anytime soon. Still, amid all the movie premieres and major roles, allegedly, there's a more personal chapter of his life unfolding too.

It’s still up in the air when the "next level" will happen. But you can keep an eye on CinemaBlend for the latest on Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, we’ll make sure to keep you in the loop!