The Avengers And Other Marvel Characters' Least Heroic Moments In The MCU So Far

Odin Wipes Hela From History

Odin was never an Avenger, but he was presented to us as an ideal hero throughout most of the life in the MCU. Thor and Loki both saw their father as a great leader, and they only wanted to make him proud. Which is why it came as a great shock to them both to discover that Odin hadn't always been the paragon of virtue he appeared to be. He became the ruler of the Nine Realms through a massive war, and when his daughter Hela, with whom he did his conquering, became too much of a problem, he imprisoned her and tried to remove any mention of her from history, not even making his sons aware they had a sister. He fabricated history to suit his own ends.