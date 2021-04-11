Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis Recalls Sweet Moment With Co-Star Alan Rickman On The Late Actor’s Last Day

On [Rickman’s] last day, I went to his trailer… And I just said to him, ‘Hey, I know it’s your last day, and I just wanted to say this has been incredible, to have worked with you for this long. I know that we’ve not really spoken very much, but I just wanted to say it was because I terrified but you were incredible. I just want to say thank you for allowing me to work with you for 10 years and not ever shout at me or treating any of us as anything less than your equal. And he was like, ‘Come on in.’ And he put the kettle on, and we had a cup of tea and we chatted about what I was going to do in my career moving forward and what he recommended I do.