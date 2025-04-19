‘I’ll Never Forget It’: Robin Williams’ Mrs. Doubtfire Co-Star Recalls Having Deep Conversations With Him And What He Learned On Set
An unforgettable experience with an unforgettable man.
Mrs. Doubtfire is one of the best movies of the '90s. When thinking about the film, the first thing that comes to mind is the always quotable Robin Williams in his unforgettable drag makeover as the mischievous nanny. However, for the Mrs. Doubtfire cast and crew who had the honor of working with him, the experience was about much more than just laughs and slapstick humor. One of Williams' co-stars from the 1993 comedy recently opened up about their time on set, recalling not just the fun moments, but also the deep, reflective conversations they shared with the legendary actor.
Matthew Lawrence, who played one of Williams’ children in the '90s classic, opened up about his on-set relationship with the comedy actor during an interview with EW. Apparently, Williams was very honest about his own struggles with Lawrence, who was about 12 when he made the film, especially when it came to drug use. While it was a pretty series topic for a tween, Lawrence appreciated it, and he remembered it after all these years, saying:
For context, Williams struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his life. He admitted to having a cocaine dependency in the '70s and '80s, and having on-and-off problems with alcohol over the course of his career. This clearly was a tumultuous battle for the iconic comedian, who wanted to ensure that Lawrence didn’t have the same struggles that he did.
This openness, as well as kindness and humility, were qualities of the Good Will Hunting actor that made him so wonderful to work with, according to his co-star, who also lauded his talents as an artist. He said:
Lawrence was very young when he made Mrs. Doubtfire, and while he didn’t know it at the time, it was clearly a formative experience.
It set the bar for every other acting experience he would have later on, and getting to be around such a joyful and warm presence as Williams was a big part of it. He was an incredible person to learn from, as his experience and talent were unmatched. Lawrence explained:
This all sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a once-in-a-lifetime kind of person. Being a child actor has its own challenges and has been criticized heavily by those with traumatic experiences. However, Robin Williams seems to have created the perfect environment for a young actor, one filled with laughter and love, as well as hard lessons from his own challenges.
Everyone who has worked with Williams seems to have incredible stories about the kind of person he was, carrying on his legacy in a beautiful way. Williams is greatly missed, but thankfully, the tales of his character and heart live on.
You can revisit Robin Williams’ astounding performance in Mrs. Doubtfire with a Hulu subscription. For more information about other movies starring the legendary Oscar winner, make sure to consult our feature on the best Robin Williams films and where to watch them.
