Sounds Like Mission: Impossible’s Tom Cruise Loves Stunts So Much It Ruins Takes

We've seen some examples of what we can expect as far as practical stunts in Mission: Impossible 7 through cell phone videos that captured the various insane things the actor will get up to in the new movie. We've seen him drive a motorcycle off a cliff and get in fights on board moving trains. That sort of stuff seems downright tame compared to the HALO jump from the last movie, but we very well could still see something much bigger from the actor in both that movie, and Mission: Impossible 8 which is set to begin filming right after Mission: Impossible 7 is done.