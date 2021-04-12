Could Cyborg Still Appear In The Flash Movie? Here’s What Ray Fisher Says

Although the investigation into Ray Fisher’s allegations of unprofessional and “abusive” behavior that occurred during the Justice League reshoots concluded last year with “remedial” action being taken, the Cyborg actor’s conflict with WarnerMedia remains ongoing. After declaring he would no longer work with DC Films president Walter Hamada, Fisher was removed from The Flash. However, he’s still hopeful something can be worked out so that he can reprise his cybernetic character for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo movie
Following years of delays and development obstacles, The Flash is on track to begin filming later this month, with IT’s Andy Muschietti sitting in the director’s chair. In an interview with Empire, Ray Fisher noted how he had already talked with Muschietti on the latter’s approach to superheroes like Flash and Cyborg, saying:
Andy seems to have his head on straight and understood these characters by making it about the relationship more than just a display of superpowers. We were on the same page about that, and it’ll be a bummer if there is no way to resolve the issue.
Cyborg was first reported to be appearing in The Flash movie back in August 2016, when Dope’s Rick Famuyiwa was attached to direct. While it’s never been made clear exactly how Cyborg fit into The Flash, Fisher clarified he would have had a major role in the movie, as opposed to just cameoing. It’s worth noting that The Flash is incorporating elements of the Flashpoint storyline, which saw Cyborg taking Superman’s spot as the United States’ greatest superhero after the main DC timeline was changed. So it’s possible The Flash would have also seen Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen crossing paths with a drastically-different version of Cyborg, be it in the DCEU reality or another corner of the multiverse.
Cyborg wouldn’t have been the only superhero interacting with Flash either, as the movie is set to star Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective versions of Batman, as well as Sasha Calle appearing as Supergirl. Because Cyborg’s role was apparently so integral to the forthcoming DCEU movie, it’s unclear if his role will now be filled by another character or if The Flash script has been rewritten to flow without said role. Either way, with just weeks to go until The Flash begins principal photography, it’s hard to see how the decision to remove Ray Fisher could be overturned so quickly so that he’d be ready for the shoot. Maybe at the very least, something would be worked out where the actor only briefly appeared.
Along with the aforementioned individuals, The Flash will also see Kiersey Clemons reprising Iris West following her turn as the character in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Ron Livingston taking over the role of Henry Allen from Billy Crudup, Maribel Verdú playing Nora Allen and Ian Loh appearing as young Barry Allen. Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso have also been cast in undisclosed roles, and there’s still no official word yet if Eobard Thawne, a.k.a. Reverse-Flash, will participate in The Flash. Given his importance to the original Flashpoint story, it’s hard to imagine him not being involved.
The Flash races into theaters on November 4, 2022. While we wait for news about its progress, learn what else the DCEU has on the way with our handy upcoming DC movies guide.