Harry Potter Star Helen McCrory Is Dead At 52

In the reporting of her passing, the philanthropic side of Helen McCrory’s legacy was also recalled. In 2020 alone, McCrory and her husband raised “more than £1million for Feed NHS,” and she was also an honorary patron to Scene & Heard, a charity that mentored inner city children. Generous with her acting talents and her heart, Helen McCrory’s legacy is one of great giving, which is what we remember her for today. We here at CinemaBlend send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Helen McCrory in this difficult time of mourning.