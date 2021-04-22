Star Wars And 5 Other Major Franchises With Mads Mikkelsen Involved

For American audiences, Mads Mikkelsen might not be a household name, but there's a good chance that you're familiar with the danish actor's work. Whether it's Casino Royale, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, or Doctor Strange, to name only a few of his high-profile titles, the Another Round star has made a lucrative career playing minor or major roles in some of the biggest movies in the world.

That tradition continues with two upcoming titles, which will find him inside the magical world of Hogwarts in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 and acting in one of the biggest action film franchises in cinematic history in Indiana Jones 5. If you love the actor (you're mad about Mads) but not totally sure where you've seen the famous actor before, we're here to help. Here are the famous film franchises starring the one and only Mads Mikkelsen. And this article does contains spoilers.