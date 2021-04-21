How Hobbs And Shaw’s Jason Statham Feels About F9’s Han Twist

Even though Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw are now off in their own adventures, Justin Lin makes it sound like we will see them again in one or both of the final two Fast & Furious movies. If that does happen, it stands to reason that Deckard and Han’s awkward dynamic would need to be addressed in some way. But until that day comes, fans of the franchise can at least take comfort knowing that Han is now back with Dominic Toretto’s crew, although we still don’t know how he survived that car crash.